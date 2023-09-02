ORONO - Maine Field Hockey's season is still relatively young, and they're using a tough non-conference schedule to work out some kinks before hitting the ground running for America East play.
One of the things the Black Bears are working out is their goalie situation. After losing Mia Borley to graduation a year ago, Maine has two keepers on their roster- freshman Jayde Temby out of Australia, and 5th-year senior Mallory Drayer, a long-time backup of Borley's.
Rather than assigning a starter out of the gate, Maine is electing to use both Temby and Drayer in net. Head coach Josette Babineau says she plans on naming an every-day starter before conference play begins.
However, instead of having the goalie's switch off games, Temby has been playing the second half while Drayer has been starting. Switching goalies at halftime is something, right now, Maine feels is giving them an advantage.
"It's an advantage to us, especially with Mallory and I having different experience and [playing] different types of hockey," Temby says. "We come out, and they think they have to switch up again because it's a new opponent and someone different."
"It definitely does help, we both have unique styles and it depends on the team we're playing, one might be more useful than the other," Drayer says. "I think it definitely is a good thing for us, it will kind of mess with their minds a bit as they have to adjust accordingly."