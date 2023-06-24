ORONO - Maine field hockey has released their full 2023 schedule which includes nine consecutive home games to start the year and 14 games overall at their brand new field.
The regular season begins on August 25th as the Black Bears host Providence, followed by a game against Boston College on the 27th. On September 8th and 10th, they will host former national champions Northwestern and perennial top-25 team UMass, respectively.
America East play begins on September 15th when the Black Bears host UC Davis, followed by a game on the 17th against Stanford, the team who eliminated Maine from last year's conference tournament. The defending conference champions Albany will host the Black Bears on the 29th.
The Border Battle at New Hampshire will be on October 13th and Senior Day against Cal will be on October 29th.