ORONO - Field hockey season is back in Orono, as the Black Bears are looking for their third straight America East regular season championship- kicking off practice this week on their brand new facility.
“We're really grateful to have this opportunity to have this amazing complex,” said senior back Poppy Lambert, a reigning second-team All American. “As a team, we've had a few years where we really have built up our program, and so I feel like it's a really big pat on the back and we deserve it.”
“I've never played an away game at a better stadium that we have,” said fifth-year back and reigning team captain Hannah Abbott. “It's absolutely beautiful. It's a great surface. Everything's great so far. Everything's running smoothly and it's just, it's so beautiful.”
“We are so happy,” head coach Josette Babineau said. “And it's hard to find the right words to describe exactly how we feel about it.”
After ripping off a perfect, undefeated regular season in America East play last year, the Black Bears had an early exit in the playoffs, falling in the semi-finals at home to Albany- something that definitely still stings.
“It's not past me at all yet. I know what it feels like to win a championship and I want it this year,” Abbott said. “It hurt last year, we had a great conference season, 8-0 in the regular season, but we want the championship.”
“We had gone through conference play undefeated. We had never done that before,” Babineau said. “So I think that that is maybe more of the sting- that loss in the semifinal game- to not at least have a chance in playing in the championship game.”
After a couple of really good seasons in a row, the Black Bears are losing a few important pieces. Mia Borley and Chloe Walton are just two examples, but the standard has been set by players like that, and with the experience they have returning that standard isn't going anywhere.
“The team's rolling over every year,” Lambert said. “So we have to be able to make a foundation where you can really transition well, bring in the new players, bring in people [of] different ages, and make the team flourish in every aspect and make sure that it continues.”
“It's hard because every year it's a new team, and you miss those people, but you also know that that's going to happen,” Abbott said. “So it's just about bringing in the new girls, getting them up to speed as quick as they can, and they're doing great so far.”
The Black Bears have two weeks left of practice before their first official game of the year- when Boston College comes to Orono for the first matchup on the new turf on August 25. That game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.