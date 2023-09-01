ORONO - Maine field hockey picked up their second loss of the season on Friday afternoon in an overtime 3-2 loss to Boston University.
Amalia Preece took a pass from Thalia Steenssens in the 67th minute and scored to break a 2-2 tie in overtime and hand the Terriers the victory. Maine trailed 1-0 at halftime, but two goals in the third quarter would give them a 2-1 lead, before Alex Purcell would tie it just before the start of the fourth.
Both teams would remain scoreless in the fourth, forcing a decisive overtime period.
With the loss, Maine falls to 1-2 on the young season and will look to rebound Sunday, hosting Ohio University at noon.