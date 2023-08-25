ORONO - Maine field hockey opened up their season, and their new field, on Friday with a 3-1 loss to No. 17 Boston College.
The Eagles scored their first two goals in the first quarter off the sticks of Peyton Hale and Margo Carlin. Maine's defense held the deficit until the fourth quarter when Mia Garber cashed in off a penalty corner.
Maine's goal was scored by Mallory Mackessy with 30 seconds remaining in the game off an assist by Zoe Furber.
The Black Bears will look to improve to 1-1 when they host Providence College on Sunday at 1.