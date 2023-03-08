ORONO - Vermont's Isak Walther was credited with a power play goal late in the third period that hit off of the stick of a Maine defender, and that would prove to be the difference in Maine's 4-2 first round loss on Wednesday night.
The Black Bears opened up scoring with Lynden Breen's 20th goal of the year to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Early in the second, Timofei Spitserov knotted the game at one off of a rebound.
The third period would start 1-1, before Breen would push past his second goal of the game to give Maine a lead. It marked his 21st goal of the season, tying him for second in single-season goals in program history.
Andrea buyalsky would tie the contest at the 7:20 mark in the period, and Walther would push past the game winner with just minutes left. Vermont would connect on an empty-netter late to make it a 4-2 loss.