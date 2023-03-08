ORONO - Vermont's Isak Walther was credited with a power play goal late in the third period that hit off of the stick of a Maine defender, and that would prove to be the difference in Maine's 4-2 first round loss on Wednesday night.

The Black Bears opened up scoring with Lynden Breen's 20th goal of the year to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Early in the second, Timofei Spitserov knotted the game at one off of a rebound.

The third period would start 1-1, before Breen would push past his second goal of the game to give Maine a lead. It marked his 21st goal of the season, tying him for second in single-season goals in program history.

Andrea buyalsky would tie the contest at the 7:20 mark in the period, and Walther would push past the game winner with just minutes left. Vermont would connect on an empty-netter late to make it a 4-2 loss.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

