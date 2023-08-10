BRISTOL, CT. - For the first time since 2005, Maine will have a representative in the Little League World Series.
Gray/New Gloucester and Raymond Little League defeated Canton Little League from Massachusetts on Thursday night, 2-1, crowning themselves New England Champions and punching their ticket to Williamsport, PA.
Kayden Oliver allowed one run in five innings on the mound, and Caleb Barker stranded two runners on in the sixth inning to capture the victory. It is the first time since Westbrook in 2005 that Maine's state champion will play in the Little League World Series.