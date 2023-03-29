PORTLAND - The Maine Celtics dropped their G-League Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game on Wednesday to the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, losing 113-100.
The Celtics held a 58-44 halftime lead, but the Charge went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead, their first of the game.
The Celtics hung tough, cutting the lead to six points in the fourth quarter, but the Charge's high octane offense proved too much as they took home the win.
The Charge will now face the top-seeded Long Island Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.