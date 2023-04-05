ORONO - Maine baseball has swept their first two series in America East play and are out tot their best conference start in 11 years.
"It's good to get off to a hot start and, to start conference play 6-0, it's great," junior infielder Quinn McDaniel says.
"That's the best part of it all is just seeing the team win and seeing the team have success," graduate center fielder Dylan McNary says. "I'm hoping to make it 9-0 and just keep on improving."
McNary, for one, has improved immensely since last year. From just seven at-bats in his first season as a Black Bear to being America East Player of the Week.
"Coming off of last year, I had a little chip on my shoulder," McNary explains. "I wanted more [ABs]. Everybody wants more."
"He has nothing to lose. He's playing the game for fun and I think he's playing the game to win," head coach Nick Derba says. "He's taken pride in his craft, he's gotten better, and it's what winners do."
The Villanova transfer bat .400, had six RBIs, and hit two home runs in this past weekend's series against UMass-Lowell. He did so as he has all year, from the final spot in the order.
"Being in the nine hole, I hope they never take me out," McNary says. "We get a lot of fastballs down there, and then it sets the table to score a lot of runs when you have guys like Jake [Rainess], Quinn, and [Jeremiah Jenkins] coming up after you."
So, McNary is somewhat of a second leadoff hitter. And when the top of the order doesn't come through as much, guys like him are catalysts to the team.
"This past weekend, our top of the lineup didn't exactly produce a ton of runs for us," Derba points out. "We don't win baseball games this past weekend without our seven, eighth, and ninth [hitters] having success."
The Black Bears will look to duplicate that success this weekend against a struggling Albany team and extend their unbeaten conference start.
"We're gonna go out, try to get to their bullpen, and try and make them show that they have some depth with their pitchers," McDaniel says.