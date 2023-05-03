ORONO - Maine baseball has won every conference series and are on the cusp of locking up the one seed in the America East Tournament.
"We never pull up," senior infielder Connor Goodman says. "It's balls to the wall always and we want to win everything, no matter what."
"Our goals haven't changed from day one: win series," head coach Nick Derba says. "If we go out, win series, and do what we set out for, we'll be fine."
And one of the biggest parts of their run this year is one who missed out on most of last year: junior shortstop Jake Rainess.
"Being able to embrace that again, get into character, and really play the game is something I missed a lot," Rainess says.
After missing the last month and a half of last year with a broken finger, Rainess leads the America East with 29 runs in conference play and has 30 overall stolen bases.
"I think the one-thru-nine accumulation has allowed him to play his game," Goodman says. "Understanding that one-thru-nine [in the lineup] can get the job done has allowed him to play more freely."
"He's tough, he's very intelligent, he's a fantastic athlete, and he has the ability to take over games," Derba adds.
Rainess accredits this to the angles he got to look at the game from while hurt. For one. he got a chance to be on the call for some radio broadcasts.
"One of the weekends, I thought it'd be fun to do a player's perspective from the booth," Rainess explains. "Then they told me to come back next week and the week after that."
Besides honing his mic skills, Rainess believes it was a good way to learn the game even though he was the "expert."
"Teaching someone else something is the best way to learn," Rainess says. "It let me learn just talking out loud. The more perspectives you're allowed to have, the better it is."
And for this weekend's final series against UMBC, a perspective he has is giving him incentive to kick it up a notch.
"That's a personal one for me," Rainess explains. "My sister went there, so I gotta let her know every time we play them that we gotta beat up on them."