ORONO - Maine baseball fell to UMBC 9-8 on Friday, their second loss in three games.
Scoreless for the first two innings, UMBC took a 2-0 lead off of a Tony Kreuger two-RBI single in the third inning. Down 4-3 in the fifth, Maine's Nick White hit an RBI double that tied the game, followed by Jeff Mejia hitting a groundout that brought home Connor Goodman to give the Black Bears a 5-4 lead.
Down 6-4 in the sixth, UMBC's Christian Easley hit a two-run home run to tie the game and then Ian Diaz hit a single that scored two off of an error in center field. Maine later cut the lead to one off RBI singles by White and Jeremiah Jenkins, but the Retrievers held on.
Jenkins and White led the Black Bears with two RBIs each while Easley, Krueger, and Leewood Molessa each had two for UMBC.
The game's winning pitcher was UMBC's Ben Craig with 2.1 innings pitched, two earned runs, and two strikeouts. Connor Kelly picked up the save with 1.2 innings pitched, no earned runs, and two strikeouts.
The Black Bears will look to even up the series against the Retrievers on Saturday at 1.