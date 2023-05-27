BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Maine baseball defeated Binghamton in 6-1 in the America East Championship game on Saturday to win their first conference title in 12 years.
The Black Bears started out hot with a leadoff home run in the first inning by junior Jake Rainess. Senior Ryan Turenne then hit an RBI single in the second inning to make it 2-0. In the subsequent innings, Jeremiah Jenkins, Jake Marquez, and Quinn McDaniel each added home runs to make it 6-0 Black Bears after eight innings.
Maine starting pitcher Gianni Gambardella picked up the win with eight scoreless innings, three hits, and two strikeouts. Justin Baeyans picked up the save with two strikeouts in the top of the ninth.
The Black Bears are now set to compete in the NCAA Tournament, with regionals beginning next week with location and opponents to be determined.