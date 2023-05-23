ORONO - On Tuesday, America East announced their end-of-season awards for baseball, and the University of Maine was well-represented on those lists.
To start, Maine's sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins was named the America East Player of the Year. Jenkins led the league in home runs (18) RBI (70) and OPS (1.253), missing a triple crown by only batting average.
Jenkins was also recently named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser trophy, an award given to the best NCAA DI baseball player in the nation.
"It's a great honor, I don't take it lightly," Jenkins said. "But as of right now, that's in the past. In my mind, I'm just getting ready for the conference tournament. That's all in yesterday's newspaper."
"It's really special, it's been fun to watch," said second baseman Quinn McDaniel. "The things he does, not many people can do."
Maine's head coach Nick Derba was named the America East Coach of the Year for the second straight season, leading his Black Bears to their first outright regular season title since 2013. Maine also led the conference in ERA with 4.49.
For other awards, Colin Fitzgerald, Gianni Gambardella were both named first-team all conference as pitchers. McDaniel and shortstop Jake Rainess join Jenkins and the arms on first-team, as does Connor Goodman from the DH position.
Junior pitcher Noah Lewis and graduate outfielder Dylan McNary received second team all-conference honors.
Gambardella was also named to the all-rookie team, joined by freshman pitcher Luc Lavigueur. Fitzgerald and Goodman earned all-academic honors, too.