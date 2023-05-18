ORONO - A Quinn McDaniel single in the ninth inning brought home Matt McElwain and the outright America East Regular Season Championship, as the Black Bears took a 6-5 victory over Bryant on Thursday.
Maine had clinched a share of the regular season title with their win at NJIT on Sunday.
The Black Bears fell behind 4-0, after starting pitcher Colin Fitzgerald allowed 3 runs in four innings, walking six in the outing. However, a five-run fifth inning gave them the lead- one that included homers from Jake Rainess and Ryan Turenne.
With the win, Maine improves to 17-5 in conference, and 27-19 overall. Game two will be played on Friday, with first pitch at 4 p.m.