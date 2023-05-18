ORONO - A Quinn McDaniel single in the ninth inning brought home Matt McElwain and the outright America East Regular Season Championship, as the Black Bears took a 6-5 victory over Bryant on Thursday.

Maine had clinched a share of the regular season title with their win at NJIT on Sunday.

The Black Bears fell behind 4-0, after starting pitcher Colin Fitzgerald allowed 3 runs in four innings, walking six in the outing. However, a five-run fifth inning gave them the lead- one that included homers from Jake Rainess and Ryan Turenne.

With the win, Maine improves to 17-5 in conference, and 27-19 overall. Game two will be played on Friday, with first pitch at 4 p.m.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

