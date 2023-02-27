ORONO - Maine baseball's season is underway as the Black Bears look to repeat as America East regular season champions, and they started the year hot just to be humbled a bit in their second weekend.

The Black Bears took two of three games in their opening series against Pittsburgh, a team head coach Nick Derba says was probably more talented "on paper" than his Black Bears. The wins marked their first opening series win since 2008, and their first time winning a series in February since 2017.

In their second series, against Monmouth- it looked to be more of the same. Maine took a 9-0 lead in game one, just to give up the lead and lose 15-14. They would proceed to drop their next two contests. After the road trip, Derba said that dealing with this adversity this early in the season only helps his squad regroup and affirm their identity.

"This is the time for us to gain our identity, we don't get the chance to do that much in the fall- you're not really playing outside competition, you don't have too many ups and downs," Derba said. "To start out on such a high note, and then to immediately drop to a low point already within the first two weeks of the season, this gives us a chance to refocus, and realign our identity, and say, 'Hey, look, we haven't changed. We've got to keep going forward, and let's deal with these things now.'"

