ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball took both games of their doubleheader against UMass-Lowell on Friday, starting their season at Mahaney Diamond on the right note.

The Black Bears won game one 9-3 in seven innings. They started the scoring with five runs in the second inning, and did not surrender the lead from there. Jake Rainess, Quinn McDaniel, and Jeremiah Jenkins each had game-leading two RBIs for Maine. Colin Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher with 6.1 IP, four hits, one ER, and four strikeouts. 

The Black Bears won game two 9-8 in a dramatic one. They would give up a run in the top of the first but then shot out to an 8-1 lead by scoring all eight runs in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. The River Hawks would then score seven unanswered runs, tying it in the bottom of the seventh off of a Luc Lavigueur wild pitch.

In the bottom of the eigth, Jenkins would give the Black Bears a 9-8 lead off of an RBI single that scored Rainess. Justin Baeyans would then get two strikeouts with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to secure the sweep.

Dylan McNary and Connor Goodman each had three RBIs for the Black Bears and Baeyans was the game's winning pitcher with 2 IP, one hit, and six strikeouts.

The Black Bears are now 11-11 overall and 5-0 in America East play. They will look to get the series sweep against the River Hawks on Saturday at 4.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you