ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball took both games of their doubleheader against UMass-Lowell on Friday, starting their season at Mahaney Diamond on the right note.
The Black Bears won game one 9-3 in seven innings. They started the scoring with five runs in the second inning, and did not surrender the lead from there. Jake Rainess, Quinn McDaniel, and Jeremiah Jenkins each had game-leading two RBIs for Maine. Colin Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher with 6.1 IP, four hits, one ER, and four strikeouts.
The Black Bears won game two 9-8 in a dramatic one. They would give up a run in the top of the first but then shot out to an 8-1 lead by scoring all eight runs in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. The River Hawks would then score seven unanswered runs, tying it in the bottom of the seventh off of a Luc Lavigueur wild pitch.
In the bottom of the eigth, Jenkins would give the Black Bears a 9-8 lead off of an RBI single that scored Rainess. Justin Baeyans would then get two strikeouts with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to secure the sweep.
Dylan McNary and Connor Goodman each had three RBIs for the Black Bears and Baeyans was the game's winning pitcher with 2 IP, one hit, and six strikeouts.
The Black Bears are now 11-11 overall and 5-0 in America East play. They will look to get the series sweep against the River Hawks on Saturday at 4.