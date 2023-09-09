ORONO - College baseball season is nearly five months away, but the first steps start early. Case in point, Maine baseball starting their fall practices this past week.
The Black Bears are out on Mahaney Diamond for the first time since May and have 19 scrimmages scheduled for between now and late October. Even with the season being far away, these practices are vital in seeing where the team will stand once the real season begins.
"The fall is more like letting guys work kinks out, getting errors out of the way, and just seeing what we have going forward for the spring," junior first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins says. "[Also] seeing what position guys are comfortable in, what position guys aren't comfortable in, and working from there."
"The biggest thing is the fundamentals," junior pitcher Colin Fitzgerald adds. "Having a good catch, taking every single rep seriously, being there for each other, and getting each other prepared for the season."
Just as important is the mindset that the Black Bears want to instill in each other. They're coming of their first America East title in 12 years and the pressure is on heavily. Starting now, carrying on with the notion that they are champions and can repeat will be key down the line.
"When we get here, guys are going to be nervous," Jenkins explains. "It's ok, you don't have to try to press or do too much. Just play your game and have fun, but just make sure we all have the mindset that we're going to go out here and dominate."
"We're going to do the exact same thing we did last year with the knowledge we have now," Fitzgerald says. "We're going to take everything we did poorly and improve on it and everything we did well and get better at it. It starts now and I can't wait for the upcoming season."