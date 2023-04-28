LOWELL, MA - Maine Black Bear baseball split their doubleheader on Friday at UMass-Lowell, winning game one and falling in game two.
The Black Bears took game one 8-4. The Black Bears started the scoring in the third inning with a Jeremiah Jenkins double that brought home Quinn McDaniel. Dylan McNary added another RBI in the inning with a groundout that scored Jenkins. In the bottom of the inning, the River Hawks knotted it up at 2 with a Gerry Siracusa double that scored Robert Gallagher and Brandon Fish.
In the top of the fifth, Maine blew the door open with a Colin Plante grand slam into right field to give the Black Bears a 6-2 lead, a lead which they didn't give up the rest of the way.
Plante led the Black Bears with those four RBIs and Siracusa along with Jacob Humphrey each had two for UMass-Lowell.
Maine's Colin Fitzgerald was the game's winning pitcher, going five innings with three hits and six strikeouts.
The Black Bears dropped game two 2-1. Maine's Caleb Leys through five scoreless innings with one hit and five strikeouts, but the River Hawks then scored in the sixth with a Matt Tobin double that scored Trey Brown.
Maine then tied it 1-1 in the seventh when Dean O'Neill hit a sacrifice fly and Nick White scored. In the bottom of the inning, though, a wild pitch would bring home Humphrey for what would be the game-winning run.
The winning pitcher was UMass-Lowell's Josh Becker who went 7.1 innings with six strikeouts and four hits.
The Black Bears are now 12-2 in America East play and will look to win the series against the River Hawks Saturday at 10 AM.