ORONO - Maine baseball has just two weeks left in the regular season, and they could clinch the top seed in the America East Tournament with two wins and some help.
In their last weekend, the Black Bears dropped their first America East series of the year after losing 9-8 on Friday and Saturday to UMBC. On Sunday, Maine pulled out a 9-0 victory over the second-place Retrievers, giving them the advantage in the overall season series by avoiding the sweep.
If they can take two from NJIT over the weekend, and Bryant loses one, Maine will clinch the number one overall seed and their second straight regular season title. On Tuesday, head coach Nick Derba says that the weekend's losses don't ring any alarms- if anything it's a valuable experience as they head into the final stretch.
"I think, actually, it gives some resiliency to us. Coming back from some losses, some disappointments, that was really important for us to learn over this weekend," Derba said. "So, while you never want to lose those series, this is kind of how we continue to learn and progress as a team. Maybe we'll hit our stride, our second streak coming up this weekend."
A bright spot of the weekend was on the mound on Sunday, as freshman Gianni Gambardella dealt seven shutout innings allowing just five hits. He would earn the win and earn himself the nod as America East's Rookie of the Week.
Gambardella missed a few weeks of the season in between March and April with an elbow injury in his throwing arm, but was able to battle back and become one of Maine's more consistent pieces.
"The main thing I was thinking about was keeping it in the zone and throwing strikes, making them swing at the ball and being competitive in the zone," Gambardella said. "Before every game we all have pitcher meeting and that's what Coach [Scott] Heath always talks about, just be in the zone, be competitive with your pitches and the guys behind us will hopefully make the plays. They've been doing really good behind me."
"G's went out and threw strikes, he's got good stuff and commands the ball well," Derba said. "Half the battle is being able to pound the zone with some real command, not just splitting the plate or missing the strike zone."