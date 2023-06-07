ORONO - Maine baseball set a goal to win 30 games this year, win the America East, and win a game at an NCAA regional. They accomplished three of those four goals.
Maine landed in Coral Gables, Fla. for the regional, dropping their first two games of the double-elimination tournament. While the team is certainly happy with how the season turned out, they're not too thrilled with how it ended.
"The guys, in general, are probably really satisfied with the fact they got there," head coach Nick Derba says. "But I don't know if we have a lot of guys sitting here saying they're really satisfied with how we left. That's really important."
The outlook is very bright for the Black Bears. They return the entirety of their pitching staff which led the conference in ERA, they bring back America East Player of the Year Jeremiah Jenkins, and they have a boatload of young talent ready to step up. So they're confident they'll be able to take another crack at a regional in no time.
"I'm excited for next year because of who we're bringing back as a collective group," Derba says. "We're bringing back the entire pitching staff, we're bringing back a lot of our lineup, and we're going to be able to reload with some really key incoming guys. I think we're poised to rattle off a third consecutive regular season championship and, hopefully, another conference championship."