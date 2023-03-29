ORONO - In Maine baseball's two wins in their series against St. Joe's last weekend, the Black Bears put up a combined 32 runs and seven homers.
"We were just taking it at bat-by-at bat, sticking to our approach, and really just doing damage," junior infielder Quinn McDaniel says.
"We were laughing, dancing, and everybody was jumping and smiling," sophomore designated hitter/first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins says. "It's a great atmosphere. When we're playing, having fun, and everything is clicking you can't beat it."
And with nine different players driving in runs, the team says this weekend showed how the domino effect at the plate is a very real thing.
"I'm a big believer that hitting is contagious and I think this weekend kind of proved it," McDaniel says. "Once we get going, it's kind of hard to stop our offense."
"It's much easier to hit when everyone else is hitting," graduate utility player Dylan McNary adds. "You don't want to be that guy that makes the only out."
And that bug goes way beyond the bats.
"When your offense goes out and hits, it feeds over into your defense," head coach Nick Derba explains. "This game is about momentum."
That momentum did have some trouble making its way to the bullpen, though. The Black Bears gave up 28 runs in their wins, but their tenacity on the mound was undeniable.
"No matter what's happening, the next guy that shows up is not pitching scared," Derba says. "They're competing and they're getting after it. When you have a staff that's not afraid to fail, there's something dangerous about that."
And the Black Bears face a dangerous opponent for this weekend's home opening series: UMass-Lowell. The River Hawks played a hand in eliminating the Black Bears from last year's America East Tournament.
"They've always been a tough opponent," Jenkins says. "Their pitching, their offense. We're gonna have to bring our A games and be ready to go."
"We're gonna go out there and compete and play our game," McDaniel says. "If that happens, we'll take three."