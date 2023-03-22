ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball started America East play last weekend, and they started hot, sweeping their three game series against UMBC.
"We're just a bunch of ball players, it's all it is," junior utility player Jake Rainess says. "Just playing ball, having fun, and we're gonna win a lot of games."
"I think it kind of proved that's the team that we are," junior infielder Quinn McDaniel. "We've kind of been waiting for that to happen for a while now and we're just going to keep riding it out."
The first game on Friday was a pitcher's duel which featured Black Bear ace Colin Fitzgerald going seven innings with two hits and no earned runs. He is the America East Pitcher of the Week.
"When you have all three pitches working, it's easy to get ahead of guys and be able to throw what you want when you want," Fitzgerald says.
"We've had some struggles pitching," head coach Nick Derba says. "To have Fitzy go out, lay it down, and be like 'Hey, I got this on lock,' that's really uplifting."
Even more uplifting was a two-run homer run by superstar infielder Quinn McDaniel in the top of the ninth to give the Black Bears a 2-1 win.
"That kid's different," Rainess says. "You got Quinn McDaniel coming up, you know you're in good spot."
And why wouldn't you? McDaniel is fifth in the nation in on-base percentage (.593) and leads in walks per game (1.82).
"31 walks in four weekends? People don't have 31 walks in a career," Derba points out.
As for the latter two games of their sweep, the Black Bears accounted for 23 runs, 20 hits, and five home runs.
"The guys went out, made great at-bats, saw the pitches, and stuck to the approach," Fitzgerald says.
"The lineup was just hitting missiles," McDaniel adds. "It was honestly fun to be a part of and fun to watch."
The Black Bears now move on to St. Joseph's this weekend, a battle of two teams that have never played each other before. Regardless, the approach remains the same.
"Go out, play clean baseball, throw strikes, hit strikes, and leave with two wins," Derba says.