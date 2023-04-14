VESTAL, N.Y. - Maine baseball grabbed a 5-4 road win in game one of their weekend series with Binghamton to improve to 10-0 in America East play on Friday.
The Black Bears fell behind 1-0 off of a solo home run from Kevin Gsell in the second inning. In the third, Quinn McDaniel homered on a 1-0 count to tie things at 1.
Nick Roselli would give Binghamton the lead again with another solo shot, and they'd hold that 2-1 lead until the top of the 8th inning.
Jake Rainess tied the game with a single to left, scoring Dylan McNary. After a Quinn McDaniel single, Jeremiah Jenkins swatted his 12th homer of the year, giving Maine a 5-2 lead.
Binghamton would tack on two in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-4, but Justin Baeyens set the Bearcats down in order in the ninth to seal the deal for Maine, his fourth save of the year.