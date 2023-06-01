CORAL GABLES, FL - Maine baseball is just about 24 hours away from their first NCAA Tournament game since the 2011 season.
The Black Bears will play the ninth ranked team in the country and the host of the regional in the University of Miami on Friday night, scheduled for 7 p.m. Maine reached the NCAA Tournament after winning the America East championship over Binghamton last weekend after their second consecutive regular season championship.
Heading into the regional, the Black Bears held a media availability ahead of their practice in Miami on Thursday, where head coach Nick Derba commented on the team's mindset as they prepare for some of the best competition in the country.
"We have nothing to lose. We're here to play. One thing we've established from day one is that every single game is as important as the last, there's no pitch more important than the one that's coming up next," Derba said. "I think that's one thing these guys have embodied. They've played from the lead in the America East all year long, which is far harder than coming into a place where the expectations are extremely low. So [we're taking it] pitch by pitch, this is what they've done well and I expect them to do the same thing."