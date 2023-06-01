CORAL GABLES, FL - Maine baseball is just about 24 hours away from their first NCAA Tournament game since the 2011 season.

The Black Bears will play the ninth ranked team in the country and the host of the regional in the University of Miami on Friday night, scheduled for 7 p.m. Maine reached the NCAA Tournament after winning the America East championship over Binghamton last weekend after their second consecutive regular season championship.

Heading into the regional, the Black Bears held a media availability ahead of their practice in Miami on Thursday, where head coach Nick Derba commented on the team's mindset as they prepare for some of the best competition in the country.

"We have nothing to lose. We're here to play. One thing we've established from day one is that every single game is as important as the last, there's no pitch more important than the one that's coming up next," Derba said. "I think that's one thing these guys have embodied. They've played from the lead in the America East all year long, which is far harder than coming into a place where the expectations are extremely low. So [we're taking it] pitch by pitch, this is what they've done well and I expect them to do the same thing."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

