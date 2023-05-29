ORONO - After Maine baseball's dominant performance against Binghamton in Saturday's America East Championship, the Black Bears are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
"We got a regular season championship last year, but getting that tournament title back into Orono? It belongs here," head coach Nick Derba says.
"The guys played together as a team and it was a lot of fun," sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins says. "I had a great time there. It was awesome."
"I was counting outs probably in the sixth or seventh inning," junior second baseman Quinn McDaniel admits. "Jake [Rainess] was like, 'No! Stop that! That's bad juju.'"
In hindsight, perhaps they had the right to count. Maine held a 6-0 lead after eight innings as four different Black Bears hit home runs on the afternoon.
"If there was any better game to start hitting home runs, I would say it's the championship game," Jenkins says. "Rainess, Quinn, myself, [Jake] Marquez...it was just so great watching the offense come together."
And then there was Gianni Gambardella on the mound, allowing just three hits in eight scoreless innings. That pitching staff has stepped up huge in recent weeks.
"Heading to regionals seeing that is awesome," Derba says. "Maybe I'm looking too far ahead, but we have all those guys again next year. We're going to have the best pitching staff in the conference again next year."
In the now, the Black Bears are headed to Miami where they will compete in the Coral Gables regional along with Miami, Louisiana, and Texas. This is where the early part of the season really comes in handy.
"Those games in the beginning of the year, playing teams out of conference from bigger conferences, it really helped us key in on what the playoffs are going to look like," Jenkins explains.
Despite what the matchups might look like on paper, the Black Bears aren't thinking too hard about how they're going to tackle this challenge. They're just going to play Maine baseball.
"I think we all got confidence to go out there and play with the best," McDaniel says. "We're going to show up and play our game."
"There's nothing crazy about what we're about to do," Derba adds. "If we go out there, throw strikes, and hit strikes, we got a chance to win. It's boring, but it's also exactly what's gotten us to where we're at: playing baseball.