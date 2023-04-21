ORONO - Maine baseball knocked off Hartford 6-2 on Friday afternoon, breaking their three-game losing streak against the Hawks.
The Black Bears led 2-0 after the first inning off of a leadoff home run by SS Jake Rainess and a sac fly by DH Connor Goodman that brought home 2B Quinn McDaniel.
The Hawks added a run in the third off of a sac fly by 2B Devin Kellogg that scored LF Jackson Ciccone to make it 2-1, but that was as close as they would come to making it a game.
Goodman would bring home another run while 1B Jeremiah Jenkins and 3B Jake Marquez each brought home one of their own to secure the Black Bears' 6-2 victory.
The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Collin Fitzgerald who went seven innings with two earned runs and six strikeouts.
The Black Bears will look to clinch the series against Hartford on Saturday at 1.