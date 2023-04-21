ORONO - Maine baseball knocked off Hartford 6-2 on Friday afternoon, breaking their three-game losing streak against the Hawks.

The Black Bears led 2-0 after the first inning off of a leadoff home run by SS Jake Rainess and a sac fly by DH Connor Goodman that brought home 2B Quinn McDaniel.

The Hawks added a run in the third off of a sac fly by 2B Devin Kellogg that scored LF Jackson Ciccone to make it 2-1, but that was as close as they would come to making it a game.

Goodman would bring home another run while 1B Jeremiah Jenkins and 3B Jake Marquez each brought home one of their own to secure the Black Bears' 6-2 victory.

The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Collin Fitzgerald who went seven innings with two earned runs and six strikeouts.

The Black Bears will look to clinch the series against Hartford on Saturday at 1.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you