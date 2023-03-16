BANGOR - Maine baseball plays their first America East series of the season this weekend, with game one Friday evening at UMBC.
A year ago, the Black Bears won the regular season championship, and this season they head into conference play looking for more than that. With most of their non-conference competition behind them, Maine sits at 4-10, with two of those wins coming in the first series of the year.
Despite skidding lately, Maine heads into Friday's series off of a big win, putting up 15 runs against George Washington on Wednesday. While head coach Nick Derba is confident the offense will continue to produce, he's still looking for improvements on the mound.
"We need to continue to progress on the mound, without a doubt. That's why we finished where we finished last year, it's why we're 4-10 right now," Derba said. "That's going to be the difference between us being a championship team or not. Our offense is going to do enough, but we need to be better on the mound."
Now the Black Bears rolled through conference play in 2022, going 21-9 against America East competition. So, it's safe to say they're looking forward to some familiar opponents, but week in and week out they have to bring their best ball in order to get back to where they were last year. That all starts on Friday.
"If we don't play well, they will kick our butt," Derba said. "They're a good team. They hit, they've got a couple guys in their line up that will definitely be first team all-conference players, and they have one of the better staffs in the league."