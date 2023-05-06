ORONO - Maine baseball lost to UMBC on Saturday in game two of their weekend series 9-8, their third loss in four games.
It was a back-and-forth affair the entire way, and the Black Bears held an 8-6 lead heading into the ninth inning after Jake Rainess hit a three-run home run in the eighth.
The Retrievers then put up three runs in the top of the ninth with Justin Taylor, Tony Krueger, and Leewood Molessa bringing them home. This gave UMBC the deciding 9-8 lead.
Rainess lead the Black Bears with three RBIs and Myles Sargent contributed two off of a home run in the fourth. Taylor and Krueger each had two for UMBC.
The game's winning pitcher was UMBC's Nick Remy who went 2.2 innings with three hits, five strikeouts, and no earned runs.
This loss clinches the series for the Retrievers, handing Maine their first America East series loss of the season. They will next play on Wednesday at Merrimack College in non-conference action.