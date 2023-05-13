UNION, N.J. - Maine baseball lost game two of their weekend series against NJIT on Saturday 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
After the Highlanders took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Black Bears did not draw even until the seventh when, down 4-1, Jake Rainess hit a three-run double to tie the game at 4.
In the bottom of the ninth, with the bases loaded, NJIT's Andrew Elcock hit a sacrifice fly that scored Luke Longo from third to give the Highlanders the 5-4 win.
Elcock led the Highlanders with two RBIs, while Longo and Ty Sallie each had one. Maine's Jeremiah Jenkins contributed one RBI.
The game's winning pitcher was NJIT's Grant Vurpillat who went three innings with two hits, three earned runs, and two strikeouts.
The Black Bears will look to rebound and take the series win against the Highlanders on Sunday afternoon.