UNION, N.J. - Maine baseball lost game two of their weekend series against NJIT on Saturday 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

After the Highlanders took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Black Bears did not draw even until the seventh when, down 4-1, Jake Rainess hit a three-run double to tie the game at 4.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the bases loaded, NJIT's Andrew Elcock hit a sacrifice fly that scored Luke Longo from third to give the Highlanders the 5-4 win.

Elcock led the Highlanders with two RBIs, while Longo and Ty Sallie each had one. Maine's Jeremiah Jenkins contributed one RBI.

The game's winning pitcher was NJIT's Grant Vurpillat who went three innings with two hits, three earned runs, and two strikeouts.

The Black Bears will look to rebound and take the series win against the Highlanders on Sunday afternoon.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

