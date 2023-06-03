CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Maine baseball could not keep up with Louisiana's bats as they fell 19-10 to the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday in an NCAA elimination game.
Louisiana shot out to a 7-1 lead after four innings and led 19-5 after seven. The Black Bears would outscore them 5-0 the rest of the way off of a Jeremiah Jenkins solo home run, a Dean O'Neill three-run home run, and Quinn McDaniel scoring Jake Marquez on a fielder's choice.
The Black Bears were led by O'Neill who had five RBIs on two home runs in the game, the first two of his college career. Jake Marquez also added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
The Ragin' Cajuns had eight players with two RBIs or more, with Kyle DeBarge and Carson Roccaforte each contributing three RBIs and a home run. Carson Fluno was the game's winning pitcher, going seven innings with five earned runs and three strikeouts.
The Black Bears' season ends after winning their first America East title since 2011 and posting a 32-21 record overall.