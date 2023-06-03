CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Maine baseball could not keep up with Louisiana's bats as they fell 19-10 to the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday in an NCAA elimination game.

Louisiana shot out to a 7-1 lead after four innings and led 19-5 after seven. The Black Bears would outscore them 5-0 the rest of the way off of a Jeremiah Jenkins solo home run, a Dean O'Neill three-run home run, and Quinn McDaniel scoring Jake Marquez on a fielder's choice.

The Black Bears were led by O'Neill who had five RBIs on two home runs in the game, the first two of his college career. Jake Marquez also added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

The Ragin' Cajuns had eight players with two RBIs or more, with Kyle DeBarge and Carson Roccaforte each contributing three RBIs and a home run. Carson Fluno was the game's winning pitcher, going seven innings with five earned runs and three strikeouts.

The Black Bears' season ends after winning their first America East title since 2011 and posting a 32-21 record overall.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

