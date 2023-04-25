ORONO - A huge top of the ninth for Merrimack College was enough to push them past Maine baseball, 8-4, on Tuesday afternoon.
The matchup started as a pitchers duel, with both starters throwing three scoreless frames to start the game. Maine would tack on two in the fourth, one on an RBI ground-rule double from Myles Sargent that scored Jake Marquez, and one on a fielder's choice from Jake Rainess that brought home Sargent.
In the top of the fifth, Merrimack would tie the game, and looked like they were ready to do some more damage before Tyler Nielsen escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam. The score was tied at three heading into the last frame, but Merrimack erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead.
Maine pushed one across in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough. The two teams are back in action on Wednesday, this time at Merrimack.