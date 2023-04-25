ORONO - A huge top of the ninth for Merrimack College was enough to push them past Maine baseball, 8-4, on Tuesday afternoon.

The matchup started as a pitchers duel, with both starters throwing three scoreless frames to start the game. Maine would tack on two in the fourth, one on an RBI ground-rule double from Myles Sargent that scored Jake Marquez, and one on a fielder's choice from Jake Rainess that brought home Sargent.

In the top of the fifth, Merrimack would tie the game, and looked like they were ready to do some more damage before Tyler Nielsen escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam. The score was tied at three heading into the last frame, but Merrimack erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead.

Maine pushed one across in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough. The two teams are back in action on Wednesday, this time at Merrimack.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

