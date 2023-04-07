ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball defeated Albany 20-4 on Friday, improving their conference record to 7-0.
The Black Bears' first four runs came in the second inning off of a hit-by-pitch, a bases loaded walk, and two wild pitches. Through the next three innings, the Black Bears put up 13 more runs and allowed none.
The Great Danes outscored the Black Bears 4-3 the rest of the way, but the damage was already done.
Second baseman Jeremiah Jenkins was the Black Bears' top star, going four-for-six with six RBIs. Starting pitcher Colin Fitzgerald picked up the win with 5.1 innings pitched, two earned runs, and six strikeouts.
Dan Tauken and Carson Dunkel led the Great Danes with two RBIs each.
Maine will look to continue their best conference start in 11 years on Saturday at 1 as they play Albany in the second game of their series.