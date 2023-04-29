LOWELL, MA - Maine baseball knocked off UMass-Lowell 11-5 on Saturday in the rubber match of their weekend series.
The Black Bears scored four runs in the second inning to go up 4-0 and they did not surrender the lead from that point on. The highlight play of the game came in the ninth inning when Jeremiah Jenkins hit a three-run home run, his 17th of the year, to put the Black Bears up 11-4.
Jenkins led the Black Bears in RBIs with four, while Connor Goodman brought in three, Jake Rainess had two, and Quinn McDaniel and Nick White had one each. Robert Gallagher led the River Hawks with two RBIs. Gerry Siracusa also added a home run.
The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Noah Lewis who went seven innings with five hits, four earned runs, and eight strikeouts.
The Black Bears are now 13-2 in America East play and have won each of the five conference series they've played in this year. Their next series will begin on Friday at 4 as they host UMBC.