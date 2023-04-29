LOWELL, MA - Maine baseball knocked off UMass-Lowell 11-5 on Saturday in the rubber match of their weekend series.

The Black Bears scored four runs in the second inning to go up 4-0 and they did not surrender the lead from that point on. The highlight play of the game came in the ninth inning when Jeremiah Jenkins hit a three-run home run, his 17th of the year, to put the Black Bears up 11-4.

Jenkins led the Black Bears in RBIs with four, while Connor Goodman brought in three, Jake Rainess had two, and Quinn McDaniel and Nick White had one each. Robert Gallagher led the River Hawks with two RBIs. Gerry Siracusa also added a home run.

The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Noah Lewis who went seven innings with five hits, four earned runs, and eight strikeouts.

The Black Bears are now 13-2 in America East play and have won each of the five conference series they've played in this year. Their next series will begin on Friday at 4 as they host UMBC.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you