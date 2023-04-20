ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball defeated Thomas College on Thursday afternoon 10-0 in seven innings.

With the score 8-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins lifted a two run home run, his 14th of the year, to bring home second baseman Quinn McDaniel and end the game via run rule.

Jenkins led the Black Bears with four RBIs while McDaniel drove in two. Designated hitter Connor Goodman and left fielder Jeff Mejia each brought in one.

Shortstop Elijah Morton, third baseman Tony Meza, left fielder Austin Stebbins, and designated hitter Nick Huston each recorded hits for the Terriers.

The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Tyler Nielsen who went six innings with eight strikeouts and one hit.

The Black Bears will next face Hartford on Friday at 4 in the first game of their home weekend series.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

