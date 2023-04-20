ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball defeated Thomas College on Thursday afternoon 10-0 in seven innings.
With the score 8-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins lifted a two run home run, his 14th of the year, to bring home second baseman Quinn McDaniel and end the game via run rule.
Jenkins led the Black Bears with four RBIs while McDaniel drove in two. Designated hitter Connor Goodman and left fielder Jeff Mejia each brought in one.
Shortstop Elijah Morton, third baseman Tony Meza, left fielder Austin Stebbins, and designated hitter Nick Huston each recorded hits for the Terriers.
The game's winning pitcher was Maine's Tyler Nielsen who went six innings with eight strikeouts and one hit.
The Black Bears will next face Hartford on Friday at 4 in the first game of their home weekend series.