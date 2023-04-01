ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball defeated UMass-Lowell 6-3 on Saturday to complete the three-game weekend series sweep against the River Hawks.

Maine took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning off of a two-run home run by first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins. The River Hawks then came back and tied the game in the fifth inning off of a Gerry Siracusa RBI single.

A solo home run by Maine second baseman Quinn McDaniel in the bottom of the fifth would give them the 3-2 lead, but the game was tied again in the top of the sixth via a Ryan Proto RBI double.

The Black Bears then retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth off of an RBI double by left-fielder Myles Sargent, and a two-run home run by center-fielder Dylan McNary made it 6-3 and sealed the game.

The Black Bears are now 6-0 in America East play and 12-11 overall. They will next play a home weekend series against Albany starting on Friday at 4.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

