ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball defeated UMass-Lowell 6-3 on Saturday to complete the three-game weekend series sweep against the River Hawks.
Maine took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning off of a two-run home run by first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins. The River Hawks then came back and tied the game in the fifth inning off of a Gerry Siracusa RBI single.
A solo home run by Maine second baseman Quinn McDaniel in the bottom of the fifth would give them the 3-2 lead, but the game was tied again in the top of the sixth via a Ryan Proto RBI double.
The Black Bears then retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth off of an RBI double by left-fielder Myles Sargent, and a two-run home run by center-fielder Dylan McNary made it 6-3 and sealed the game.
The Black Bears are now 6-0 in America East play and 12-11 overall. They will next play a home weekend series against Albany starting on Friday at 4.