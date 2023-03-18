CATONSVILLE, MD - Maine Black Bears baseball won both legs of a doubleheader against UMBC on Saturday, completing a 3-0 series sweep to open conference play.

The Black Bears won the first game 15-7 in seven innings. First baseman Jeremiah Jenkins and shortstop Jake Rainess each led the team with four RBIs while designated hitter Connor Goodman and center fielder Dylan McNary brought in three. McNary and Rainess also each hit two home runs.

Starting pitcher Gianni Gambardella picked up the win with 4.1 innings pitched, three earned runs, and six strikeouts.

The Black Bears won game two 8-7. The Black Bears were ahead 8-1 in the fourth inning off of two RBIs from catcher Ryan Turenne and an RBI each from Goodman, right fielder Colin Plante, third baseman Myles Sargent, and left fielder Mike Pratte.

After pulling starting pitcher Noah Lewis after seven innings with three earned runs and seven strikeouts, UMBC would score four runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull within one run. Justin Baeyens then converted a five-out save for the Black Bears to secure the win.

The Black Bears' next series will be three games starting on Friday at St. Joseph's.

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

