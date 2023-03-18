CATONSVILLE, MD - Maine Black Bears baseball won both legs of a doubleheader against UMBC on Saturday, completing a 3-0 series sweep to open conference play.
The Black Bears won the first game 15-7 in seven innings. First baseman Jeremiah Jenkins and shortstop Jake Rainess each led the team with four RBIs while designated hitter Connor Goodman and center fielder Dylan McNary brought in three. McNary and Rainess also each hit two home runs.
Starting pitcher Gianni Gambardella picked up the win with 4.1 innings pitched, three earned runs, and six strikeouts.
The Black Bears won game two 8-7. The Black Bears were ahead 8-1 in the fourth inning off of two RBIs from catcher Ryan Turenne and an RBI each from Goodman, right fielder Colin Plante, third baseman Myles Sargent, and left fielder Mike Pratte.
After pulling starting pitcher Noah Lewis after seven innings with three earned runs and seven strikeouts, UMBC would score four runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull within one run. Justin Baeyens then converted a five-out save for the Black Bears to secure the win.
The Black Bears' next series will be three games starting on Friday at St. Joseph's.