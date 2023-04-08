ORONO - Maine Black Bears baseball moved to 8-0 in America East play on Saturday, defeating Albany 12-1. This marks the best start to America East play in team history.
Maine started the game hot in the first inning with a two run homer by first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins, his second in as many games. That gave the Black Bears a 2-0 lead, and they didn't let it slip away.
The Black Bears added two more home runs by catcher Ryan Turenne and shortstop Jake Rainess, plus a game-leading four RBIs by third baseman Jake Marquez en route to their win.
The winning pitcher was Maine starter Caleb Leys who went six innings with seven strikeouts, two hits, and one earned run.
The lone RBI by Albany came from outfielder Owen Silliman in the second inning.
The Black Bears will look for their third consecutive series sweep on Sunday at noon as they play Albany at home.