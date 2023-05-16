ORONO - This Sunday, Maine baseball completed step one in their master plan, winning their second straight America East regular season title with their win against NJIT.
"Our goal this whole time was to win the regular season championship, push on to the conference championship, and go on from there," first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins says.
"It's awesome, but celebrations don't happen until after we accomplish our overarching goal," head coach Nick Derba says.
The pieces they'll need have really shown up lately. For instance, on Sunday, junior Noah Lewis pitched six shutout innings en route to America East Pitcher of the Week honors.
"It's good. We're really starting to come together as a staff and it was a good win on Sunday," Lewis says.
"He's definitely one of the leaders of the staff," Jenkins adds. "He has the mindset of 'I'm the best pitcher out here, and I'm going to prove it.' He wants to intimidate you and, when he's doing that, you're usually getting the outing you saw."
Elsewhere, with an injury to nine-hitter Dylan McNary, there's been a bench mob forming at the bottom of the order. The bats have remained hot, so they're doing their job.
"To see our guys go out, just compete, and be like 'You know what? We're gonna do it in a different way,' that's really exciting for me as a coach," Derba says.
"Nick White stepped up right away, Myles Sargent, Jake Marquez, Jeff Mejia, Logan Burrill played this weekend, Colin Plante's been great, Matt McElwain's been great," Lewis lists.
The Black Bears have gone 5-5 in conference since starting 11-0, but it's not a slump or a cooldown to them. It's just baseball
"Obviously, you never want to go 5-5. You want to win every game possible, but it's part of the game," Jenkins says. "You're gonna lose some, you're gonna win some, but I think if we stay strong together we'll be perfectly fine."
And just because the Black Bears clinched the top seed in the conference tournament, don't expect them to take their foot off the gas in their final series against Bryant.
"We've got to go out, win two out of three, and go into our playoffs ready to roll," Derba says.