ORONO - Maine Black Bear baseball is 9-0 in America East play for the first time ever, but don't talk about that too much in front of them.
"What we have to be able to do is to go and represent the University of Maine in a Regional in June," head coach Nick Derba explains. "If we don't do that, all of this doesn't matter."
But that "win now," conference title expectations were not always the MO on Mahaney Diamond. Prior to 2021, the Black Bears went seven years without a .500 season.
"Looking back on where the program was when I first came here my freshman year in 2019, it's a good feeling knowing the steps we've taken," senior catcher Ryan Turenne says.
Those steps really started after the 2020 COVID season that wasn't. Getting back on the field that summer lit a fire for the next year.
"We were on our bus going to Maryland to play, the next minute our season was canceled," senior infielder Connor Goodman says. "I think we all came back in August with [the mindset that] nothing's guaranteed. It was real for us."
That next year, Maine went an even .500, something that Derba believes did even more for the squad.
"That season did a lot because we started talking about winning," he says. "This baseball team is built on winning in the present tense and in the foreseeable future. It's not about winning once in a while."
It has become more than just that. Since last year, the Black Bears have won over 75% of their conference games alone. Of course, it helps when you enjoy showing up for work.
"It's awesome to be up in Orono," Turenne says. "It's awesome to be on Mahaney Diamond, it's awesome to be in the clubhouse. Everything about this place, I got nothing bad to say about it."
This weekend, the Black Bears will visit Binghamton, the number-two team in the America East. It's their toughest test of the year, but...don't talk about that too much in front of them.
"I'm just looking at us being able to play a clean game of baseball," Goodman says. "If we just play our game, not worry about the other side, and do what we've got to do, I think we'll have a great weekend."