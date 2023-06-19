NATIONWIDE - Several Maine athletes placed in the top fifteen at different outdoor national track and field championships across the country over the weekend.
From Bangor, the girls' 4x100m relay team is a national champion, placing first at the Nike Outdoor National Championships at the University of Oregon. The team consists of Samantha Erb, Sophia Chase, Madeline Thai and Anna Connors, winning the Emerging Elite title with a time of 49.74 seconds.
Their 4x200m relay team finished in second place, and set a new state record with a time of 1:47.25. The team consists of Callie Tennett, Maddie Cyr, Madeline Thai and Evelyn Humbert.
Anna Connors finished eighth in the 400m race. Julia Bassi placed 11th in the shot put.
From Orono, Ruth White finished 10th overall in the 3200m race, winning her heat while doing so.
In Philadelphia at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships, Old Town's Corbin Flewelling placed ninth overall in the triple jump.
Skowhegan's Billy Albertson finished 6th overall in the long jump at the New Balance meet, as well.