BREWER - No. 5 Machias softball trailed by three runs entering the sixth inning, but rallied with eight in their final two frames to take a stunning 9-4 victory over No. 2 PVHS in the Class D North final.
Jaida Case threw a complete game for the Bulldogs, as did Lauren Veino for the Howlers.
Machias took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth off an RBI single from Lauren Wood. They would later plate four in the top of the seventh, and Case would set down the Howlers in order in the bottom of the frame.