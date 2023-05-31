BANGOR - Bangor girls lacrosse defeated Mt. Blue 14-13 on Wednesday night in overtime in the final game of their season.
Trailing 12-10 halfway through the second half, Mt. Blue scored three unanswered goals to take a 13-12. The tying and leading goals were scored by Maya Kellett and Rachel Maxim, respectively.
Then, with under two minutes in regulation, Bangor's Adella Mabee scored on a free shot to tie it and send the game into overtime. In OT, Mabee struck again on another free shot to hand the Rams the thrilling victory.
The Rams finish their regular season at 6-8. The Cougars, 7-6, will close out their regular season against Edward Little at home on Friday at 7:30.