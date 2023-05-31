BANGOR - Bangor girls lacrosse defeated Mt. Blue 14-13 on Wednesday night in overtime in the final game of their season.

Trailing 12-10 halfway through the second half, Mt. Blue scored three unanswered goals to take a 13-12. The tying and leading goals were scored by Maya Kellett and Rachel Maxim, respectively.

Then, with under two minutes in regulation, Bangor's Adella Mabee scored on a free shot to tie it and send the game into overtime. In OT, Mabee struck again on another free shot to hand the Rams the thrilling victory.

The Rams finish their regular season at 6-8. The Cougars, 7-6, will close out their regular season against Edward Little at home on Friday at 7:30.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you