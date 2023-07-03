HAMPDEN - The results are in, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. What was once a backyard game is now a worldwide phenomenon.
"It's great," pickleball player Janice Graham says. "It's a wonderful sport."
"You go to a place to play and there's so many people playing it," fellow player Peter Triandafillou adds.
The phenomenon is seen in action daily at Hampden's Armstrong Tennis Center.
"Today will be my sixth person I have taught [this week] that has never touched a pickleball paddle before," ATC pickleball pro George Ouellette says. "People get addicted immediately."
But what is behind pickleball's rise from relative obscurity to tens of millions of players? Well, for lack of a better word, it's pretty easy.
"It's a game where you can get better quickly," Triandafillou says. "It's difficult to master, but it's easy to pick up and easy to get better."
Also, the game doesn't require you to be super agile or quick to play well, so it spans both athleticism and generations.
"As body parts wear out from tennis, like tennis elbow and so forth, you seem to be able to play pickleball instead," Graham says.
"I have taught a four-year old and I have taught a 92-year old," Ouellette reveals. "It doesn't matter your mobility or your age, you can come out here and play."
And once folks get hooked and keep coming back for the competition and exercise, they stay for the community that builds.
"You can come in and just mix in with a lot of people," Triandafillou explains. "On a Saturday [at the ATC] there will be 30 people and everybody's playing everybody else. You get to meet a lot of people and play with them. It's just fun! There's a lot of laughter on a pickleball court."
And there's no better example of that community and laughter than the relationship between Ouellette and his brother, Mike. Mike, who has fetal alcohol syndrome, started playing with George a couple weeks ago. The pair will be teaming up for the upcoming Pickle With a Purpose tournament in Waterville to benefit Maine's Unified sports.
"Good," Mike said when asked about how he feels playing with his brother.
"He lives with me and he's my best friend in the whole entire world, but seeing him out here being able to play, run around, laugh, and joke...this is what this is all about," George says.
So, what's next for the sport? No one knows, but all we do know is that maybe you should give it a try!
"Come on out and play," Graham encourages. "It's a good sport to meet people and it's a lot of fun!"