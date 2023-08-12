HAMPDEN - Saturday marked the 42nd Hampden Children's Day event at Hampden Academy. Amidst the festivities were opportunities for kids to engage with local sports teams.
Numerous Maine women's basketball players were there signing autographs for fans, and Brewer Youth Hockey had a booth where kids could trying taking shots on goal with a shot to win a free jersey.
Both groups were excited to have the chance to engage with the community and see how much they are supported.
"It's really cool to see everybody come out and have all the little kids come up," Maine freshman guard Aislinn Gibson says. "It's really cool to see the support we have."
"We have a big community that supports us and, at some point, we were that kid," junior guard Anna Soler adds. "Seeing them when they come to us is exciting."
"It's wonderful to have kids come by and give hockey a chance," Brewer Youth Hockey vice president Travis Bryant says. "The more that we can have participate, the better opportunity we have to grow the sport and have a lot of fun with it."
You never know what could get someone hooked on a sport. It might even be a brief encounter like the countless ones seen Saturday. To have the potential to be a catalyst for even one kid to pursue their dreams of playing a sport is just another thing that made the day worthwhile.
"We've actually had a lot of kids throughout the years that have signed up with hockey because they came in and gave it a try of won one of the giveaways," Bryant says. "You never know what that few minutes is going to do."
"Having [the kids] look up to us and be the reason why maybe they try basketball or try something [in general] is really cool," Gibson says.