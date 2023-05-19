ORONO - Maine baseball took a 3-1 victory over Bryant University on Friday afternoon behind seven strikeouts from Caleb Leys and a two-run home run from Quinn McDaniel, improving their record to 28-19, 18-5 in conference play.
Leys tossed five scoreless innings, striking out seven in the winning effort.
After a Jake Rainess triple in the bottom of the third, Quinn McDaniel launched a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence for his 12th homer of the season, giving Maine a 3-0 lead.
They will look to sweep Bryant on Saturday, with first pitch at 12 p.m.