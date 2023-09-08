FAIRFIELD - Lawrence football defeated Falmouth 27-8 on Friday night for their first win of the season.
The Bulldogs scored on their first drive of the game, and their offense did not stop from there, holding a 20-0 lead the half. Their defense also made big plays all night, notably an interception by Cole Quirion and a fumble recovery, both in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the year and will next play Mt. Blue next Friday night on the road. Falmouth, 0-2, visits Gardiner next Friday.