HERMON - Hermon girls soccer defeated Ellsworth on Thursday night, 3-2, in their home opener.
Eagles' sophomore Lizzy Boles started the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute, giving Ellsworth a 1-0 lead.
Izzy Byram would tie the game at one later in the first half, and then Natalie Tardie would give the Hawks a 2-1 lead before halftime.
Boles would net her second goal of the night to tie the score at 2, before Madison Stewart knocked in the eventual game winner to make it 3-2, both in the second half.
Ellsworth heads to Presque Isle on Saturday looking to rebound, and Hermon heads to John Bapst to look to improve to 2-0.