HERMON - Hundreds of people packed the Penobscot Snowmobile Club facility in Hermon on Saturday for the annual Kevin Call Jr. Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull.
"High horsepower, I love it," pulling fanatic Nicholas Page says.
"The adrenaline gets you rolling," fellow fan Austin Weymouth says. "You get the motors and smell of racing fuel going..."
Dozens of pullers packed the place too, with some coming from long ways away.
"We've got people from the Cape down in Massachusetts, we've got people here from Fort Kent," Penobscot Snowmobile Club trailmaster Byron Ogden says. "We're one end to the other."
The event is in its third year and is held to honor Call Jr., a Glenburn fireman and tractor puller who passed away in 2020.
"Anything you needed, he'd be the first one to drop everything and help you," Call Jr.'s friend Nathan Ordway says. "Kevin was just an all-around good guy."
The event also raises funds for the Penobscot Snowmobile Club and their efforts to build trails and maintain the welfare of local snowmobilers.
"The snowmobile trails, we're all a part of that," truck puller Sam Chapman says of his family. "We've been snowmobiling forever, so it's good to have some money go towards that."
Then, there's the pulling itself. It looks as simple as just pumping the gas and praying it goes far, but it's much more complex than meets the eye.
"The length of time you're out on the track is really short. You don't have any room for any mistakes," truck puller and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault says. "There's just little things on how quickly you can apply the throttle, and that's the main thing. Between the clutch and throttle, those are the two things you have to control as a driver."
And the number one thing not to do?
"You don't wanna break," Weymouth says. "Breaking stuff costs a lot of money."
But how does one become a puller? A lot of the time, it's all in the family.
"My grandfather had a truck, my dad drove his truck, and then I drove his truck," Chapman says. "It's just going down the line. We all love it."
There was a lot of love going around on this day. To many, that's what makes the pulling community and these events so great.
"It's fun and it's good to spend time with family here," Theriault says. "It certainly keeps people together, and that's what we need more of."