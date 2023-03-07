PORTLAND - A Megan Jordan free throw with just ten seconds to play would be the difference maker, leading Ellsworth to a 57-56 victory and their first Gold Ball in program history.
The Eagles started hot, taking a 19-6 lead after one, and building that to a 32-15 halftime lead. They would lead by 15 after three, but Spruce Mountain would fire back late.
In what was a 23-point fourth quarter, Olivia Mastine, would give the Phoenix their first lead of the game, 53-52, with 2:11 to play. She led all scorers with 20 points. Abby Radel, who led the Eagles with 17 points, would give Ellsworth the lead right back, before Jayden Pingree put Spruce Mountain back on top with under two to play.
She would extend that lead to 56-54 with 52 seconds left, but Ellsworth didn't go away. Radel found Addison Atherton with 23 seconds to go to tie the game. Jordan was fouled with ten to play, and the rest was history.