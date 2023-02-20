BANGOR - Needing just five points to reach the milestone, Jonesport-Beals senior forward Damon Beal knocked home a lay-up mid third quarter against Southern Aroostook, marking the 1,000th point of his career.
Beal led the way for the Royals in their quarterfinal's loss to the No. 1 Warriors on Monday, keeping them in the game early and helping them erase a first quarter run to make it 15-13.
"As I was getting the milestone, everybody was coming around and congratulating me when it happened, and preparing me before," Beal said after the game. "I just want to thank my coaches for four years of great basketball. I wish we could have come away with the win, but it is what it is. Great group of guys and I'm happy to get it here."