BANGOR - Needing just five points to reach the milestone, Jonesport-Beals senior forward Damon Beal knocked home a lay-up mid third quarter against Southern Aroostook, marking the 1,000th point of his career.

Beal led the way for the Royals in their quarterfinal's loss to the No. 1 Warriors on Monday, keeping them in the game early and helping them erase a first quarter run to make it 15-13.

"As I was getting the milestone, everybody was coming around and congratulating me when it happened, and preparing me before," Beal said after the game. "I just want to thank my coaches for four years of great basketball. I wish we could have come away with the win, but it is what it is. Great group of guys and I'm happy to get it here."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

